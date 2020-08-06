Top Men’s Basketball Assistants: SWAC

In this series, we’ll be giving props to some of the best assistants in college basketball.

For each conference, I polled at least 20 coaches (primarily assistants) and asked for them to name the top assistant coaches in their respective league. Is it a perfect way of determining the elite assistants? Maybe not, but it seems far more accurate than any other method.

I’ve also made sure to include some info on each coach that’s recognized — as well as quotes from both their boss and another assistant in the league.

Shyrone Chatman, Texas Southern | He graduated from Memphis in 2001 and worked for the Tennessee Department of Human Services. He got into coaching at his alma mater, first as the video coordinator and then as the assistant to the recruiting coordinator (2007-08). He was the director of player personnel for three seasons (2008-11) at UMass before being promoted to assistant in 2011 and later to associate head coach. He joined the Texas Southern staff in 2017.

“Great communicator who understands the importance of building and maintaining meaningful relationships! Extremely knowledgeable. Loyalty and selflessness allows him the ability to impact our players and staff on and off the floor.” – Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones

“He’s brought some good players to the program and they have been at the top of the league every year we’ve been here. He’s always out on the road and players respect him. His recruiting relationships extend nationwide and it shows every year with the type of talent Texas Southern [has] year in and year out.” – SWAC assistant

Ryan Price, Southern | The son of Lamar head basketball coach Tic Price, Ryan spent three seasons playing at McNeese State and finished his career at Henderson State, where he graduated in 2007. He spent two seasons as an assistant at Gannon University (2007-09), two at Arkansas-Fort Smith (2009-11), three as an assistant at Southern (2011-14) and one at Prairie View A&M (2014-15) before being the director of player development and scouting at Southern in 2016-17. He came back to Southern after a year as the head coach at The Church Academy in Baton Rouge.

“Ryan is one of the up-and-coming assistant coaches in the country. He’s a relentless recruiter with a great desire to become great. He comes from great pedigree. I’m happy to have him on my staff.” – Southern coach Sean Woods

“He has coaching in his DNA and it shows on the recruiting trail as well as through the rigors of conference play each and every contest with [the help of] his leadership. He’s one of the best recruiters in the SWAC and he has helped put Southern University back in championship form.” – SWAC assistant

Cason Burk, Jackson State | He played at Jackson State from 2008-11 and led the SWAC in rebounding in 2010. He was a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2011-12 and was elevated to assistant coach in 2012.

“Young, energetic guy that has a great relationship with all of our players. Has been one of my key recruiters over the past seven seasons. Well-rounded coach who can recruit, do scouting reports and individual workouts.” – Jackson State coach Wayne Brent

“Long-time assistant, is the backbone of their program and he has recruited a lot of top talent in the SWAC. Their team has got better and better the last two seasons and he has helped bring in some really good transfers.” – SWAC assistant

Wendell Moore, Prairie View A&M | The Wichita native played at Georgia Southern under the name of Wendell Charles and graduated in 1993. He served as the head coach at Wyandotte High in Kansas, coached at Redlands JC (2004-06), then was an assistant at FAU (2006-08), UMKC (2008-12) and Tulsa (2012-14). He was an assistant at Butler County JC for two years before arriving at Prairie View in 2017.

“First of all, Wendell is unbelievably loyal to me and our program. He has tons of experience in this business, which always helps you to be efficient at doing the job, and he is one of the best fundamental defensive coaches I have been around. He is really solid in the living room with the recruits’ families.” – Prairie View A&M coach Byron Smith

“Wendell has shown dedication to not only making the men he’s coached better players on the court but making them better men off of the court. He’s a winner and has a great eye for talent. What stands out the most is not only does he relate well to his players, but he’s an effective communicator that can really teach the game.” – SWAC assistant

Antwain Banks, Alabama A&M | Banks played two years at Ancilla College (1999-2001) and then went to Indiana Southeast (2001-03). He began his coaching career at Indiana Southeast, working as an assistant from 2004-09. He then went to Kentucky State from 2009-2015, serving as the head coach for the last four years. Banks was at IUPUI as the director of basketball operations in 2015-16, then spent the 2017-18 season at Clayton State before coming to Alabama A&M in 2018.

“Antwain is one of the smartest, [most] intelligent and best teachers of fundamentals that I have ever been around — and a relentless recruiter. Being a previous head coach at Kentucky State has been so valuable.” – Alabama A&M coach Dylan Howard

“He’s brought in some really good freshmen … Their team is on the rise and they play hard, and a lot of it has to do with him.” – SWAC assistant

MORE: Stadium Ranks the Top Men’s Basketball Assistant Coaches